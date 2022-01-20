- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This trade could land Luis Castillo on Mets but is it worth it? | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
Adding pitcher Luis Castillo could really give the Mets the firepower they need to compete for a World Series title. Jim Duquette believes it could cost them...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Could Josh Donaldson be a good trade for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 59m
On Baseball Night in New York, Jerry Blevins pitches a trade to bring Josh Donaldson and Taylor Rogers to the Mets for J.D. Davis and Thomas Szapucki. Former...
Would trading for Josh Hader be smart for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker pitches a trade to bring Josh Hader and Kolten Wong to the Mets for Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Ronny Mauricio, and Thomas Szapucki.
Edgardo Alfonzo to manage minor league Staten Island FerryHawks
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Edgardo Alfonzo will be working from a New York dugout this season, just not in The Bronx or Queens as he would prefer.
Baseball Prospectus ranks three Mets among top 51 prospects
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
The Mets had three prospects in Baseball America’s Top 100, and landed the same three in Baseball Prospectus’ Top 101 - but all three are in the Top 51 in BP’s list, much higher than in Baseball America’s.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Nick Castellanos, RF
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5h
Position: RF/DHBats/Throws: R/RAge: 3/4/1992 (29)Traditional Stats: 138 G, .309/.362/.576, 38 2B, 34 HR, 100 RBIAdvanced Stats: 3.2 WAR, 41.9 HardHit%, 22.9 K%, -6 OAARundownHeading in
Quick Hits: Alfonzo, Correa, Clark
by: James Hicks — MLB Trade Rumors 6h
Longtime Queens fan-favorite Edgardo Alfonzo has been hired to manage the Staten Island Ferry Hawks of the independent Atlantic League, …
27 | The Problem with Robinson Cano + Reliever Options
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 6h
Merch: https://www.shop.jomboymedia.comCode: SHEA for 10% off site wideIt's the first ever mailbag episode on Shea Station! Jerry and Jolly talk funniest mom...
Chip Ambres' go-ahead single | 07/07/2007 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Chip Ambres hits a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning, to give the Mets a 5-4 lead over the Dodgers
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @TKREFRESH22: Will be even weirder for the umpire that goes up and down. https://t.co/e5XnJF33y7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Robot umpires to be used in Triple-A in 2022 https://t.co/1FOwYDBM4nBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On our next Baseball Night in New York trade proposal, @Anthony_Recker asks @Jim_Duquette about trading Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Ronny Mauricio and Thomas Szapucki for Josh Hader and Kolten Wong https://t.co/kFPNykjV2BTV / Radio Network
-
Maybe @Twitter tweeted out a derogatory insult and now we all have 24 hour ban.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ragazzoreport: The Phillies tried stealing this key Mets executive earlier in the offseason https://t.co/pPU38ngzg3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: something new.. @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/2qg6NChm8RBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets