Rising Apple
70888532_thumbnail

How badly do the NY Mets need to trade for someone like Josh Hader?

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

Josh Hader’s name is beginning to get summoned as one possible trade target for the New York Mets to pursue. It hasn’t been called upon before. Post-2018, it se

Pitcher List
70888026_thumbnail

CBA Variables: Universal DH - Pitcher List

by: Chad Young Pitcher List 17m

Every team has a DH candidate; but some are more exciting than others.

Mack's Mets
70887987_thumbnail

Reese Kaplan -- Baseball Cards and Our Misspent Youth

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 19m

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

The Mets Police
70887517_thumbnail

Anyone know who Scherzer is?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 46m

Tommy was at Dick’s and saw this shirt.  Does anyone know who Scherzer is?  I went to Mets.com and there is no mention of the guy. Also this shirt is black. Why would Mets merch be black? My …

Mets Merized
70886561_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: MLB Squashes Rays’ Dual City Proposal

by: Johnluke Chaparro Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times goes into detail on the recent news of MLB rejecting the dual city proposal for the Tampa Bay Rays. The club brought forward an propo

nj.com
69562522_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Mets star Carlos Beltran has new gig within reach - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets outfielder Carlos Beltran is looking to shake off the stigma that came with the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

New York Post
70885824_thumbnail

Mets’ up-and-down history with homegrown talent includes big 2022 questions

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

What you feel about Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith is how you feel about the best team the Mets could form from their 50 original signs who played in the majors last year.

SNY Mets

Could Josh Donaldson be a good trade for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12h

On Baseball Night in New York, Jerry Blevins pitches a trade to bring Josh Donaldson and Taylor Rogers to the Mets for J.D. Davis and Thomas Szapucki. Former...

