Unvaccinated Brian Butterfield denied role on Mets' staff
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 2h
Frequent Buck Showalter collaborator Brian Butterfield was briefly considered for a role on the Mets’ coaching staff but was turned down for his refusal to get vaccinated.
PRESS RELEASE - METS NAME 2022 COACHING STAFF
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Mets name their 2022 Major League Coaching Staff
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 22m
Glenn Sherlock re-joins to the staff after a two-year absence
Craig Bjornson, Jeremy Barnes round out Buck Showalter’s Mets staff
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 24m
The team announced Friday that Craig Bjornson and Jeremy Barnes have joined the staff, as bullpen coach and assistant hitting coach
Mets prospects: The next three
by: Joe Vasile — Mets 360 29m
Mets announce full coaching staff for 2022 MLB season
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 33m
The New York Mets have announced their full coaching staff for the 2022 MLB season.
Presse Release: Mets Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 59m
The New York Mets today announced their 2022 major league coaching staff. Glenn Sherlock will join the staff as Manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach, Eric Chavez will serve as hitting coach, Wayne
Mets officially announce 2022 coaching staff
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
The Mets officially announced their coaching staff for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon, which includes plenty of ties to manager Buck Showalter.
Press release: Mets name 2022 coaching staff
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 21, 2022 – The New York Mets today announced their 2022 major league coaching staff. Glenn Sherlock will join the staff as Manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach, Eric Chavez will serve as hitting coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor and...
