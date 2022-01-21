- IN
The Mets Hired Craig Bjornson As Bullpen Coach And He Is Already My Favorite Person In All Of Baseball | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
I woke up this morning without an inkling that the Mets were going to hire a bullpen coach let alone find out that bullpen coach was my favorite person in the sport. Yet here we are with the Mets hiri...
Mets name Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022 season
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The team made its coaching decisions official.
Mets announce coaching staff under Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 5h
The Mets on Friday announced Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022. Longtime Showalter aide Glenn Sherlock was named bench coach. Eric Chavez was added as hitting coach after getting hired earlier
Met Coach Grill
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
And the batter who followed him had to have read a sign for the suicide squeeze for it to have been executed as seamlessly as it was. Sherlock gave Showalter a great suggestion.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Tommy Pham, OF
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6h
Tommy PhamPosition: OFBats/Throws: R/RAge: 3/8/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 155 G, .229/.340/.383, 24 2B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 14 SBAdvanced Stats: 1.4 WAR, 13.9 BB%, - 5 OAA, 103 OPS+, 47.6 Hard
Would trading for Josh Hader be smart for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6h
On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker pitches a trade to bring Josh Hader and 2B Kolten Wong to the Mets for Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Ronny Mauricio,...
Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
Glenn Sherlock will be the Mets' bench coach this season, reuniting for the third time with new manager Buck Showalter.
Keith Hernandez weighs in: Was he better than Don Mattingly?
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 6h
Keith Hernandez joined Tiki and Tierney on Friday and was asked to weigh in on whether he or fellow New York legend Don Mattingly was the better player.
