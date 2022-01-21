New York Mets

The Mets Hired Craig Bjornson As Bullpen Coach And He Is Already My Favorite Person In All Of Baseball | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

I woke up this morning without an inkling that the Mets were going to hire a bullpen coach let alone find out that bullpen coach was my favorite person in the sport. Yet here we are with the Mets hiri...

Mets name Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022 season

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The team made its coaching decisions official.

Mets announce coaching staff under Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 5h

The Mets on Friday announced Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for 2022. Longtime Showalter aide Glenn Sherlock was named bench coach. Eric Chavez was added as hitting coach after getting hired earlier

Met Coach Grill

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h

And the batter who followed him had to have read a sign for the suicide squeeze for it to have been executed as seamlessly as it was. Sherlock gave Showalter a great suggestion.

MMO Free Agent Profile: Tommy Pham, OF

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 6h

Tommy PhamPosition: OFBats/Throws: R/RAge: 3/8/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 155 G, .229/.340/.383, 24 2B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 14 SBAdvanced Stats: 1.4 WAR, 13.9 BB%, - 5 OAA, 103 OPS+, 47.6 Hard

Would trading for Josh Hader be smart for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

On Baseball Night in New York, Anthony Recker pitches a trade to bring Josh Hader and 2B Kolten Wong to the Mets for Jeff McNeil, J.D. Davis, Ronny Mauricio,...

Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

Glenn Sherlock will be the Mets' bench coach this season, reuniting for the third time with new manager Buck Showalter.

Keith Hernandez weighs in: Was he better than Don Mattingly?

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 6h

Keith Hernandez joined Tiki and Tierney on Friday and was asked to weigh in on whether he or fellow New York legend Don Mattingly was the better player.

