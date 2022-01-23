- IN
2022 HOF Ballot
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 9m
Mike Silva is joined by Dan Graca of MLB Network Radio to discuss who they would vote for on their 2022 Hall-of-Fame Ballot.
4 options for the NY Mets to replace Aaron Loup this offseason
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 17m
Thus far, the 2021 - 2022 MLB off season has been a historic one, as for the first time since 1994, the league has entered into a lock out, freezing any and all
2022 Mets Theme Nights – why no French Night?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 20m
Here are the theme nights for 2022. You know Theme Nights, that’s where the Mets half-ass pretend they care about something because it looks good on social media. Sometimes they might even …
RIGHT NOW.. The Top 15 Shortstops in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 55m
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
MMO Free Agent Profile: Tyler Anderson, LHP
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 1h
Tyler AndersonPosition: SPBats/Throws: L/LAge: 32 (12/30/1989)Traditional Stats: 31 G, 7-11, 4.53 ERA, 167.0 IP, 134 SO, 1.246 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 1.6 WAR, 93 ERA+, 4.37 FIP, 5.4 BB%, 19
Mets Morning News for January 23, 2022
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Keith Hernandez is an Easy Hall of Famer
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 1h
The fact that Hernandez gets so little Cooperstown chatter is utterly absurd.
Simply Amazin' Ep. 146: Jay Jaffe of FanGraphs
by: The Apple — The Apple 2h
Hall of Fame talk with the creator of JAWS and author of The Cooperstown Casebook...
Tweets
Hate to break this news, but Wordle is too easy. 6 guesses is too many.TV / Radio Personality
It's the time of the year when I breakdown my Hall-of-Fame candidates. @DanGraca of @MLBNetworkRadio @SNYtv joins me to debate and discuss. Listen now or on your favorite podcasting app https://t.co/ngSBti0wcDBlogger / Podcaster
I guarantee that you won’t read a better tribute to Clark Gillies than this. As an aside, Dr. G’s was one of the best post game watering holes of all time. Players were fair game at the bar, but when seated they were given total respect and privacy. https://t.co/qzs6PXzkkWTV / Radio Personality
Super Fan
On this day in 1975, Ralph Kiner was voted into the @baseballhall of Fame as a player. To learn more about Kiner and his role in #Mets history, visit our Virtual Vault: https://t.co/FLK1cup8ANOfficial Team Account
RT @TomS1281: One of my son Ryan’s Birthday gifts has arrived. He is a big fan of learning about Presidents in school but a bigger Mets fan. So he will be rocking his new @The7Line shirt this season. At least this is a party all Mets fans can agree on and cheer for. #LGM @Mets @Max_Scherzer https://t.co/YDcYt5VVGqSuper Fan
