Mets 360
My first game at Shea Stadium

by: Chris Dial Mets 360 2h

SNY.tv
Mets manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler discuss 2022 coaching staff

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5m

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler discuss the finalized 2022 coaching staff.

amNewYork
Mets' Buck Showalter preparing for 'all scenarios' of MLB's uncertain spring training | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 8m

Buck Showalter already had the daunting task ahead of him in trying to help the Mets take that next step toward legitimate and consistent playoff contention.

ESPN
Mets GM: Yankees not surprised by Chavez hire

by: Associated Press ESPN 10m

The Mets' decision to hire Eric Chavez as its hitting coach, despite his agreement this offseason to join the Yankees' staff, did not come as a surprise to the Yanks, according to Mets GM Billy Eppler.

USA Today
Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

by: AP USA Today 35m

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before poaching Eric...

Film Room
Eppler, Showalter on Mets' staff | 01/24/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 37m

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter talk about the club's coaching staff for 2022

The Daily Stache

Mets finalize 2022 coaching staff

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 1h

The New York Mets today announced their 2022 major league coaching staff. Glenn Sherlock will join the staff as Manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach, Eric Chavez will serve as hitting coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor and Joey Cora will serve as third base...

Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter Discuss Coaching Staff

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

GM Billy Eppler and Manager Buck Showalter discuss the hiring of the 2022 Mets coaching staff.

