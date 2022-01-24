- IN
Eppler, Showalter on Mets' staff | 01/24/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 38m
Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter talk about the club's coaching staff for 2022
Mets manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler discuss 2022 coaching staff
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5m
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler discuss the finalized 2022 coaching staff.
Mets' Buck Showalter preparing for 'all scenarios' of MLB's uncertain spring training | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 8m
Buck Showalter already had the daunting task ahead of him in trying to help the Mets take that next step toward legitimate and consistent playoff contention.
Mets GM: Yankees not surprised by Chavez hire
by: Associated Press — ESPN 11m
The Mets' decision to hire Eric Chavez as its hitting coach, despite his agreement this offseason to join the Yankees' staff, did not come as a surprise to the Yanks, according to Mets GM Billy Eppler.
Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez
by: AP — USA Today 36m
Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before poaching Eric...
Mets finalize 2022 coaching staff
by: Stache Staff — The Daily Stache 1h
The New York Mets today announced their 2022 major league coaching staff. Glenn Sherlock will join the staff as Manager Buck Showalter’s bench coach, Eric Chavez will serve as hitting coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach and outfield/baserunning instructor and Joey Cora will serve as third base...
Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter Discuss Coaching Staff
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
GM Billy Eppler and Manager Buck Showalter discuss the hiring of the 2022 Mets coaching staff.
My first game at Shea Stadium
by: Chris Dial — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
RT @SNY_Mets: Clayton Kershaw would give the Mets a combined 8 Cy Young Awards in their rotation. If he was interested in leaving the Dodgers, should the Mets give him a look?
RT @jaseidler: FOLKS
For all of you saying "don't blame the rules… or this is how it's been… or the defense should've stopped them… yatta yatta…" The only thing I ask for in sports is fairness… equal opportunity to win the game. Yes, regulation gives us that in every sport, but OT fails in NFL
RT @oliviapipia: Bored without baseball? Yanks & Mets fans, this one's for you
Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter discuss the Mets' 2022 coaching staff
I just finished transcribing the Mike Bordick interview I conducted last week. Lots of great insight & memories from Bordick. He was an analyst on MASN during Buck Showalter's tenure as O's manager, so I asked Bordick what #Mets fans should expect from Buck.
