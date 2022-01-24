New York Mets

70991562_thumbnail

Showalter, Eppler on '22 staff, lockout plans

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- In about two weeks, Buck Showalter intends to travel to Port St. Lucie, Fla., and set up camp. Due to Major League Baseball’s lockout regulations, the new Mets manager isn’t yet allowed to introduce himself to the players on his roster, let alone work with them. He’s

Metro News
70988351_thumbnail

Mets' Buck Showalter preparing for 'all scenarios' of MLB's uncertain spring training | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Buck Showalter already had the daunting task ahead of him in trying to help the Mets take that next step toward legitimate and consistent playoff contention.

Daily News
70989520_thumbnail

Mets' Buck Showalter will wait for players in Port St. Lucie - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

“I’m just going to go down and wait for a player to show up,” Showalter smirked.

Mets Merized
70991389_thumbnail

Report: MLB, MLBPA Scheduled to Meet Again Tuesday

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2h

Folks, could we be seeing a light at the end of the lockout tunnel?Unlike their first meeting, which took place via Zoom, MLB and the MLBPA met in person on Monday in Manhattan and based on th

SNY.tv
70989795_thumbnail

Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler on what Eric Chavez, Glenn Sherlock bring to Mets coaching staff | Mets News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter explain why they hired hitting coach Eric Chavez and bench coach Glenn Sherlock and what each brings to the table. When asked about if he stole Chavez from the Yankees, Eppler says he was very transparent and had previous discussion with Brian Cashman...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
69952437_thumbnail

Mets GM: Yankees not surprised by Chavez hire

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4h

The Mets' decision to hire Eric Chavez as its hitting coach, despite his agreement this offseason to join the Yankees' staff, did not come as a surprise to the Yanks, according to Mets GM Billy Eppler.

USA Today
70987335_thumbnail

Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

by: AP USA Today 4h

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before poaching Eric...

Film Room
70987241_thumbnail

Eppler, Showalter on Mets' staff | 01/24/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Mets GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter talk about the club's coaching staff for 2022

