Hiring Eric Chavez is start of Mets’ new approach to fix hitting woes
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
More than any other new hire to Buck Showalter’s staff, the hitting coach will come under scrutiny.
Buck Showalter would like to meet the Mets | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 18m
Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter have checked "hiring a coaching staff" off their offseason to-do list. The seven-man staff was announced on Friday. So now what? With the lockout in place, the Mets gen
Would free agent Clayton Kershaw be a good fit in the Mets starting rotation? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 43m
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney asks Sal Licata, Anthony Recker & Andy Martino whether the Mets should pursue free agent Clayton Kershaw to fill out their starting rotation. Sal has absolutely no interest in the aging, oft-injured Kershaw while Recker and Martino, though not as adamant,...
MLB, union reps meet in person and there's some progress | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2h
Play ball? Not yet. But a thaw has appeared in baseball’s labor talks as the owners and players met in person for two hours in Manhattan on Monday and plan to meet again on Tuesday, according to multi
MLBPA Planting Seeds of Progress
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 3h
Compromises get stuff done, friends...
Mets' Buck Showalter preparing for 'all scenarios' of MLB's uncertain spring training | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5h
Buck Showalter already had the daunting task ahead of him in trying to help the Mets take that next step toward legitimate and consistent playoff contention.
Showalter, Eppler on '22 staff, lockout plans
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
NEW YORK -- In about two weeks, Buck Showalter intends to travel to Port St. Lucie, Fla., and set up camp. Due to Major League Baseball’s lockout regulations, the new Mets manager isn’t yet allowed to introduce himself to the players on his roster, let alone work with them. He’s
Mets' Buck Showalter will wait for players in Port St. Lucie - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 5h
“I’m just going to go down and wait for a player to show up,” Showalter smirked.
