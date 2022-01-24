New York Mets

SNY.tv
70997538_thumbnail

Would free agent Clayton Kershaw be a good fit in the Mets starting rotation? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 43m

On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney asks Sal Licata, Anthony Recker &amp; Andy Martino whether the Mets should pursue free agent Clayton Kershaw to fill out their starting rotation. Sal has absolutely no interest in the aging, oft-injured Kershaw while Recker and Martino, though not as adamant,...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
70997913_thumbnail

Buck Showalter would like to meet the Mets | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 18m

Billy Eppler and Buck Showalter have checked "hiring a coaching staff" off their offseason to-do list. The seven-man staff was announced on Friday. So now what? With the lockout in place, the Mets gen

New York Post
70996519_thumbnail

Hiring Eric Chavez is start of Mets’ new approach to fix hitting woes

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

More than any other new hire to Buck Showalter’s staff, the hitting coach will come under scrutiny.

Newsday
70996359_thumbnail

MLB, union reps meet in person and there's some progress | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 2h

Play ball? Not yet. But a thaw has appeared in baseball’s labor talks as the owners and players met in person for two hours in Manhattan on Monday and plan to meet again on Tuesday, according to multi

The Apple

MLBPA Planting Seeds of Progress

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 3h

Compromises get stuff done, friends...

Metro News
70988351_thumbnail

Mets' Buck Showalter preparing for 'all scenarios' of MLB's uncertain spring training | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 5h

Buck Showalter already had the daunting task ahead of him in trying to help the Mets take that next step toward legitimate and consistent playoff contention.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
70991562_thumbnail

Showalter, Eppler on '22 staff, lockout plans

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5h

NEW YORK -- In about two weeks, Buck Showalter intends to travel to Port St. Lucie, Fla., and set up camp. Due to Major League Baseball’s lockout regulations, the new Mets manager isn’t yet allowed to introduce himself to the players on his roster, let alone work with them. He’s

Daily News
70989520_thumbnail

Mets' Buck Showalter will wait for players in Port St. Lucie - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 5h

“I’m just going to go down and wait for a player to show up,” Showalter smirked.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets