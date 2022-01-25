New York Mets

Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Eric Chavez

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

Mets GM Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees GM Brian Cashman well before hiring away Eric Chavez as the team's hitting coach.

The Cold Wire
71024218_thumbnail

The Mets Need To Go After Clayton Kershaw

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 32m

The New York Mets could have eight Cy Young awards on their staff if they lure Clayton Kershaw away from the Los Angeles Dodgers and others.

Daily News
71022705_thumbnail

Here's what's next for Mets' Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

While the Mets GM and skipper reflected calm personas, the reality is there’s plenty of work and meticulous planning taking place behind the scenes.

Mets Merized
71022577_thumbnail

Number 17 From Hernandez’s Departure To Mets Number Retirement

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 1h

Since 1989, you would tune into the occasional New York Mets broadcast, and you would hear Howie Rose incredulous another Mets player wearing the number 17. With the New York Mets announcing Keit

WFAN
71021620_thumbnail

Family of former Mets pitcher Jeff Innis asking for help

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

The family of Jeff Innis is asking for help in bringing the former Mets relief pitcher home to Atlanta to spend his final days around family as his cancer worsens.

Rising Apple
71020064_thumbnail

3 one-time NY Mets players snubbed by the Hall of Fame

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

What does it mean to get to the Hall of Fame? And why are three one-time New York Mets – Billy Wagner, Keith Hernandez, and Jeff Kent – all getting snubbed? The

Amazin' Avenue
71016638_thumbnail

Announcement: A new commenting system is coming to Amazin Avenue

by: TanyaAnderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Coming Thursday, comments will look different.

Mack's Mets
71015735_thumbnail

Player Profile - Connor Grey

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

