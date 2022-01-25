- IN
Mets Landing Josh Donaldson Can Work (New York Mets News & Rumors)
Would free agent Clayton Kershaw be a good fit in the Mets starting rotation? | BNNY | SNY
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney asks Sal Licata, Anthony Recker & Andy Martino whether the Mets should pursue free agent Clayton Kershaw to fill out ...
Baseball writers have deemed just one player worthy of the Hall of Fame this year David Ortiz it was announced Tuesday night. He received just shy of 78% of the vote.
Wagner misses HOF cut, but gains ground
NEW YORK -- Billy Wagner’s Cooperstown bid is entering its final few election cycles without a resolution. Wagner received 51.0 percent of the vote in his seventh year on the ballot, according to the results that the Hall of Fame released Tuesday. That puts him in a similar situation to
'Big Papi' only player voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame
Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY SportsDavid Ortiz is the lone player elected to the Hall of Fame. Ortiz received 77.9% of the votes to be elected first-ballot.Ortiz played 20 years in
Tuesday was a big day for Big Papi. David Ortiz, the beloved Boston legend and longtime Yankees tormentor, was the only player elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in voting announced on Tuesday night
MLB, union meet for second day in row | Newsday
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talk
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: You can donate to Jeff Innis’ Go Fund Me here 👇 https://t.co/DlrNDUsyRDBlogger / Podcaster
-
HOF coverage from the @NewsdaySports team... * Ortiz gets in on first ballot: https://t.co/k4qxt9sNQ4 * A-Rod...does not: https://t.co/VGnyeT0Ww6 * Bonds, Clemens might get another shot — soon: https://t.co/HXVqodHqNJ * Beltran, others eligible in '23: https://t.co/pTCHF3vG5GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’m sorry but the best hitter in the history of the MLB needs to be in the HOF… Smh…Blogger / Podcaster
-
On this day in 2018, the Brewers acquired RF Christian Yelich from the Marlins for four prospects: OFs Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison, IF Isan Diaz and P Jordan Yamamoto.Misc
-
RT @ChrisHalicke: Source: While MLB and the MLBPA agreed to meet at the bargaining table more often, the union was serious about wanting to see the league's proposal focus on the Competitive Balance Tax "before anything else". Much more from today's bargaining session: https://t.co/MuT5aukUOQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Very well put. Congratulations to David Ortiz. He should have been one of several inducted this year. Shutting out nearly an entire era is a disservice especially to the fans that grew up with those players.The sentiment? Congratulations to David Ortiz, delighted to see him elected. The takeaway? BBWAA would have voted in Bonds & Clemens if the clock was still 15 years. Now it's on the museum to tell us how it really feels in 10.5 months after it picks its era committee electorate.TV / Radio Personality
