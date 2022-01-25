Very well put. Congratulations to David Ortiz. He should have been one of several inducted this year. Shutting out nearly an entire era is a disservice especially to the fans that grew up with those players.

Christina Kahrl The sentiment? Congratulations to David Ortiz, delighted to see him elected. The takeaway? BBWAA would have voted in Bonds & Clemens if the clock was still 15 years. Now it's on the museum to tell us how it really feels in 10.5 months after it picks its era committee electorate.