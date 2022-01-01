Mike Piazza Gets Last Laugh

Good reporting here Kershaw doesn’t really make a lot of sense for the Mets The Mets need reliability and innings much more than they need “upside” in the rotation. Jake, Max, Cookie, Walker all possess upside and injury risk. They need someone that takes the ball every 5th

Andy Martino Took a minute to ask about Clayton Kershaw and the Metsies. https://t.co/0as5QlMN18