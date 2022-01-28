- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: Former Shortstop, Mike Bordick
by: Mathew Brownstein — Mets Merized Online 3h
As an undrafted free agent, Mike Bordick was happy for an opportunity in pro ball.Coming off a strong junior season in which he hit .364 for the University of Maine, Bordick was hopeful that h
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MMO Free Agent Profile: Clayton Kershaw, LHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2m
Clayton KershawPosition: SPBats/Throws: L/LAge: 3/19/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 22 GS, 10-8, 3.55 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 144 K, 121.2 IPAdvanced Stats: 3.00 FIP, 115 ERA+, 2.4 WAR, 4.3 BB%, 44.0
Getting guys willing to put in the work
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 14m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
What are the Mets' plans for after the lockout? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On Baseball Night in New York, Andy Martino discusses the Mets offseason and how the team is likely not adding any more big names. Anthony Recker weighs in o...
How Buck Showalter fared in his previous first seasons - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
Showalter's previous managerial stops, even in New York, have come with far lower expectations out of the gate.
Mets Mailbag: Is trade possible with Athletics for starting pitcher?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to New York Mets questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Mets Satin Camo Jacket
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Sometimes at those political rallies in Pennsylvania it can get a little chilly. Or maybe you just want the deer to know what team you root for. Either way, you are going to need one of these bea…
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
We present our list of the Mets’ best prospects heading into the 2022 season.
Brignac Introduced As Double-A Manager
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 5h
Hear from Mets President Sandy Alderson, Director of Player Development Kevin Howard, GM Billy Eppler, Manager Buck Showalter and Reid Brignac as he is intro...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Watching some 2022 #MLBDraft college bats today. Count me as a fan of Arkansas 2B Robert Moore. He is the son of Royals President of Baseball Ops Dayton Moore Switch hitter with a nice swing from both sides, surprising pop. plus glove at 2B. Reportedly 80 grade makeup/instinctsMinors
-
Special night tonight! The true King! #KingLundqvistThe day is here. #30Forever https://t.co/wVAWbO30vLTV / Radio Personality
-
BruntlettTell me the strangest thing you've ever seen happen on a baseball field.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Great insight here from Harp on why something that was obviously wrong watching the games last year, didn’t get fixed, and what they’re doing differently for this season! This is the stuff I live and breathe!!! Approach!!!Column for https://t.co/HXLkX5MaC9: Sources provide insight into just how frustrated Mets' hitters and Rojas were last year about daily analytics overload. And how that may have convinced Cohen to change philosophy with hirings of Showalter, Chavez. https://t.co/AAR8uAbLxHTV / Radio Personality
-
Pumped for the new game.Big things are happening this Monday. Stay tuned for more news on our cover athlete reveal. https://t.co/hso8muWDSS #MLBTheShow #OwnTheShow https://t.co/g4HCkWWQ3dBeat Writer / Columnist
-
MMO Free Agent Profile: Clayton Kershaw, LHP https://t.co/d8AOFqJM5SBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets