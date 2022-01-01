- IN
Jeff Innis Passes Away
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis passed away today at age 59, as announced by the team. Innis had been battling …
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59 | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 56m
Jeff Innis, a former sidearming righthanded reliever for the Mets, died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 59. Innis’ death was announced by Jay Horwitz, the Mets’ vice president of alu
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
Mets fans helped raise over $75,000, which allowed Innis to return home to spend his final days surrounded by family and friends.
Former Mets reliever Innis dies at 59
by: Thomas Harrigan — MLB: Mets 2h
Jeff Innis, a right-handed reliever who spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 59. Known for his side-arm delivery, Innis pitched for the Mets from 1987-93 after being selected in the 13th round of the 1983 MLB Draft out
Mets Offseason Recap: Week 17
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3h
Eppler/Showalter Press ConferenceGeneral manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter held a joint press conference Monday regarding the official announcement of the coaching staff from the pre
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4h
Former New York Mets reliever Jeff Innis died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 59.
Jeff Innis - Rest in Peace
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Was Mets' poor offensive performance in 2021 the result of hitting analysis overload? | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker and Jim Duquette react to John Harper's column on SNY.tv that Mets hitters suffered from analytical overload on 2021...
