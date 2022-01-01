New York Mets

Newsday
71188348_thumbnail

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59 | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 1h

Jeff Innis, a former sidearming righthanded reliever for the Mets, died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 59. Innis’ death was announced by Jay Horwitz, the Mets’ vice president of alu

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
70896948_thumbnail

Jeff Innis Passes Away

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis passed away today at age 59, as announced by the team.  Innis had been battling …

Metro News
71187774_thumbnail

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Mets fans helped raise over $75,000, which allowed Innis to return home to spend his final days surrounded by family and friends. 

MLB: Mets.com
71186506_thumbnail

Former Mets reliever Innis dies at 59

by: Thomas Harrigan MLB: Mets 2h

Jeff Innis, a right-handed reliever who spent his entire seven-year career with the Mets, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. He was 59. Known for his side-arm delivery, Innis pitched for the Mets from 1987-93 after being selected in the 13th round of the 1983 MLB Draft out

Mets Merized
71184622_thumbnail

Mets Offseason Recap: Week 17

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3h

Eppler/Showalter Press ConferenceGeneral manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter held a joint press conference Monday regarding the official announcement of the coaching staff from the pre

Sportsnaut
71183403_thumbnail

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies at 59

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4h

Former New York Mets reliever Jeff Innis died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mack's Mets
71183200_thumbnail

Jeff Innis - Rest in Peace

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

SNY Mets

Was Mets' poor offensive performance in 2021 the result of hitting analysis overload? | BNNY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

On Baseball Night in NY, Anthony Recker and Jim Duquette react to John Harper's column on SNY.tv that Mets hitters suffered from analytical overload on 2021...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets