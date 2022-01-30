New York Mets

Ex-Mets reliever Jeff Innis dead at 59 - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Right-hander Jeff Innis pitched for the New York Mets from 1987 to 1993 and posted a 3.05 ERA.

N.J. native and ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier isn’t ready to call it quits - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17m

Free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier played for the New York Yankees in 2017 and the New York Mets from 2018 to 2020.

Mets Morning News for January 31, 2022

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m

Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

NY Mets: Top 5 Cy Young snubs in franchise history

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 45m

Though they arrived in the expansion era, the New York Mets have been prolific at producing Cy Young winners throughout their history. As of 2021, there have be

Reese Kaplan -- Should Brandon Nimmo Be Traded Before Free Agency?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 56m

Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats

Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter wants to ‘eliminate the noise’ for the Mets - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets hired former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter in December and gave him a three-year contract.

Morning Briefing: Showalter Discusses Mets’ Team Culture

by: Max Cutler Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!On Sunday, we heard from Buck Showalter talk about the team culture in the clubhouse. We also wish a number of birthdays, including to the great Nolan Ryan.Watch th

The Top 10 moments of Nolan Ryan's career

by: Chris Haft MLB: Mets 9h

As befits the man who played in the Major Leagues longer than anyone, the saga of Nolan Ryan is best told in chronological order. Ryan's collection of achievements grew steadily with each passing season during his 27-year career, along with the amazement of observers who marveled at Ryan's ability...

Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59

by: AP USA Today 11h

Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, has died

