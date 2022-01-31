- IN
Mets Morning News for January 31, 2022
by: Richard Staff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
Your Monday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
N.J. native and ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier isn’t ready to call it quits - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18m
Free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier played for the New York Yankees in 2017 and the New York Mets from 2018 to 2020.
NY Mets: Top 5 Cy Young snubs in franchise history
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 46m
Though they arrived in the expansion era, the New York Mets have been prolific at producing Cy Young winners throughout their history. As of 2021, there have be
Reese Kaplan -- Should Brandon Nimmo Be Traded Before Free Agency?
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 57m
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter wants to ‘eliminate the noise’ for the Mets - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Mets hired former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter in December and gave him a three-year contract.
Morning Briefing: Showalter Discusses Mets’ Team Culture
by: Max Cutler — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!On Sunday, we heard from Buck Showalter talk about the team culture in the clubhouse. We also wish a number of birthdays, including to the great Nolan Ryan.Watch th
The Top 10 moments of Nolan Ryan's career
by: Chris Haft — MLB: Mets 9h
As befits the man who played in the Major Leagues longer than anyone, the saga of Nolan Ryan is best told in chronological order. Ryan's collection of achievements grew steadily with each passing season during his 27-year career, along with the amazement of observers who marveled at Ryan's ability...
Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59
by: AP — USA Today 11h
Jeff Innis, a side-arming reliever who pitched for the New York Mets from 1987-93, has died
Tweets
Three Stats To Watch for Eduardo Escobar in 2022 https://t.co/18miNaJ9tdBlog / Website
New Post: Three Stats To Watch for Eduardo Escobar in 2022 https://t.co/AR2JqTcioG #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Getting ready for another morning in the Studio K bandbox! Join me, @LaurenShehadi, Matty V and Harold for Hot Stove on @MLBNetwork at 9am ET.Beat Writer / Columnist
Happy Birthday to one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history and 1969 World Series Champion, Nolan Ryan! #LGMBlog / Website
Keith Law's latest top 100 MLB prospect rankings list 5 Mets: #8 Francisco Alvarez #40 Ronny Mauricio #41 Bretty Baty #71 Mark Vientos #100 Alex Ramirez Love seeing teenager Ramirez make list after watching him in Low A St. Lucie. Projects Ramirez to have plus Def, 25+ HR powerBeat Writer / Columnist
Absolutely. If Allan comes back strong, he has a case to be squarely in the top 100.@PSLToFlushing And a healthy Matt Allan should find his way back into Top 100 lists tooMinors
