The best of Fitch’s many great lines-When, as the first coach of the dreadful expansion Cleveland Cavaliers he was asked what it was like to coach a terrible ball club he replied, “It’s like being seasick and having lockjaw at the same time!”

Jack Curry First beat I ever covered was the 1990-91 Nets for The NYT. The team was coached by Bill Fitch and was dreadful. But, as a young reporter, I appreciated how generous Fitch was with his insight. Learned a lot about hoops and covering a beat from him. RIP to a HOF coach.