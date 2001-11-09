- IN
Trevor May: Rob Manfred Doesn’t Do Good-Faith Things
by: Michael Garaffa — Mets Merized Online 4h
Mets pitcher Trevor May created quite the stir Saturday with a monologue during a live stream. He was answering questions regarding the lockout and went on to speak on a lot of different things re
Five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez announces retirement - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 7h
Adrian Gonzalez announced his retirement from Major League Baseball over social media on Saturday. Gonzalez, 39, last played with the New York Mets during the 2018 season. He hit .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games before being cut on June 11. “I am officially announcing my retirement...
Dwight Gooden reflects on his career, recovery
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 8h
Dwight Gooden watched the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement of David Ortiz's election last week the way he watches every single year, and he felt the same sadness that he does every year, no matter whose name is called. “I think about what could have been,” Gooden said Friday, on
Mets sign RHP Anthony Vizcaya to Minor League deal
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9h
Mets sign RHP Anthony Vizcaya to Minor League deal
Will the Mets sign Jacob deGrom to a contract extension? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 9h
On Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino talks about the future of Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and the circumstances surrounding a potential co...
Adrián González Announces Retirement
by: James Hicks — MLB Trade Rumors 9h
Longtime big-league first baseman Adrián González, who played for the Rangers, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, and Mets across fifteen seasons …
Beware the Self-Inflicted Wound
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 10h
A CBA Win for MLB Owners Might Cost Them in the Future I wrote a piece last month outlining why I was skeptical that a new CBA would be rea...
Buck Showalter tasked with ending Mets’ trend of manager volatility
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 11h
Buck Showalter will be asked to steer the best team money can buy and bring stability to the Mets’ managerial role.
Chase Nixon was born on 9/11/01.When a friend sends a picture and it’s Chase Nixon-yup, with that stance it has to be Trot’s son—for N.C. State, it’s a good day, wind and ice be damned https://t.co/svpz1hkaRCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @HowieRose: @nut_history It’s painful just watching Mantle in his home run trot, but in mid 1960s Little League with the Mid-Queens Boys Club in Bayside most of us ran the same way. We were only 10, 11 or 12 years old, but it was pure hero worship. Mickey Mantle was larger than life.TV / Radio Personality
Fournier just carried the ball 5 feet and they didn’t call travel lol.Beat Writer / Columnist
Baseball won't survive this.MLB umpire Joe West has officially retired. https://t.co/Sji66PJioZProspect
“Baseball is a dying sport. Lockouts. Pace of play. Strikeouts. Nobody cares.” Counterpoint: We still have Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr,. Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr,. Juan Soto, Jacob deGrom, Bryce Harper, Walker Buehler, Vladdy Jr., …etc…etc..Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MichaelGaraffa: Wrote this article on Trevor May’s comments this morning, plus a little commentary on what MLB fans are feeling during the lockout. @Metsmerized https://t.co/TMTFAMzWKMBlog / Website
