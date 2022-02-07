- IN
Report: MLB NOT testing for steroids. My crystal ball says…
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
A report says MLB’s drug agreement gas expired, therefore players aren’t being tested for steroids. Some predictions…. Some players are about to have amazing seasons! Unbelievabl…
Mets’ Max Scherzer: players ‘ready’ when new MLB agreement made - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 15m
Max Scherzer, like so many others who play, watch, or care about Major League Baseball, is ready to go.
Mark Vientos, Mets Next POWER Bat? (New York Mets Prospect Breakdown)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 33m
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...
Max Scherzer preparing for Mets debut season like normal
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Max Scherzer told The Athletic that he is still approaching the offseason like normal, and will be ready whenever spring training begins: “Always push as hard as you can.”
MLB lockout: US Secretary of Labor offers services to break stalemate | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Even the United States government is offering its services to help end the MLB lockout that has seen little progress made in the stalemate between the owners
MMO’s Great Eight Mets Teams: Team 8
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
People have been asking us all winter what we’ve been doing to pass the time during the MLB lockout. I’ll tell you what we do here at MMO — we come up with ideas that not only help us stay b
Mets Pitcher Trevor May Goes In On MLB
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 2h
New York Mets reliever Trevor May recently said MLB doesn't care about its fans and heavily criticized Commissioner Rob Manfred.
M.L.B. Lockout: Long-Terms Problems Loom for Baseball
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
Arguments over the sport’s financial structure could delay or shorten the season, but owners and players should address a bigger issue: improving the product.
RT @BobbyValentine: Because we re all bored this is from 1975 CBA between MLB players and Ownership. I was a player rep. Great job Marvin. We ve come a long way!! https://t.co/myhcmcpjE0Blogger / Podcaster
Figured this was likely the case with the lockout in place. The timing of this piece is incredible considering Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens just fell off the HOF ballot in their final year of eligibility.APNewsBreak: Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement. by @ronaldblum https://t.co/PymUrCnKdOBlogger / Podcaster
Feed me a 300 game. I need at least one.Free Agent
“DIET COKE” 12AM EST… https://t.co/zY1xZG7ZCFBeat Writer / Columnist
How Max Scherzer is preparing for his 1st season with the Mets, despite the lockout https://t.co/vV5Gkb3gSXBeat Writer / Columnist
Shohei Ohtani, Vladdy Jr. and Max Scherzer all crack the top 10 in our latest rankings, but who stands out the most? 📊 Read more: https://t.co/eY4CTlvNmbBlog / Website
