How much of a workload can the Mets expect Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to carry? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On Baseball Night in NY, Marc Malusis, Anthony Recker, and Anthony McCarron discuss the potential workloads of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom in 2022. They point out the need to keep a close eye on deGrom specifically, given his injury plagued 2021 season.

Mets’ Max Scherzer: players ‘ready’ when new MLB agreement made - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 7h

Max Scherzer, like so many others who play, watch, or care about Major League Baseball, is ready to go.

Mark Vientos, Mets Next POWER Bat? (New York Mets Prospect Breakdown)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 7h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...

Report: MLB NOT testing for steroids. My crystal ball says…

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8h

A report says MLB’s drug agreement gas expired, therefore players aren’t being tested for steroids. Some predictions…. Some players are about to have amazing seasons!  Unbelievabl…

Max Scherzer preparing for Mets debut season like normal

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 8h

Max Scherzer told The Athletic that he is still approaching the offseason like normal, and will be ready whenever spring training begins: “Always push as hard as you can.”

MLB lockout: US Secretary of Labor offers services to break stalemate | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 9h

Even the United States government is offering its services to help end the MLB lockout that has seen little progress made in the stalemate between the owners

MMO’s Great Eight Mets Teams: Team 8

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 9h

People have been asking us all winter what we’ve been doing to pass the time during the MLB lockout. I’ll tell you what we do here at MMO — we come up with ideas that not only help us stay b

Mets Pitcher Trevor May Goes In On MLB

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 9h

New York Mets reliever Trevor May recently said MLB doesn't care about its fans and heavily criticized Commissioner Rob Manfred.

