RT @ metsrewind : "As far as I'm concerned, the big difference in the club was Clendenon. He was the one guy who could strap you on his back and carry you when he got hot. Instead of losing 1-0 or 2-1 we were winning 2-1 and 3-2." - Jim McAndrew on Donn Clendenon’s influence on the 1969 Mets #LGM