Lockout Day 69: No Negotiations Planned, Frustration Mounting
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online
It's day 69 of the lockout. Major League Baseball's owners are meeting in Orlando, Florida for their routine quarterly meetings, only this time with an enormous dark cloud hanging over the game. T
Former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey subpoenaed in Tyler Skaggs trial
by: @snytv — SNY.tv
Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is set to testify in the trial on Tyler Skaggs death, as a possible drug source of the deceased.
Mets Top 30 Prospects for 2022: 26-25 Features Ventura and Fañas
by: Doug M — Mets Minors
26. Jordany Ventura, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 21 (7/6/2000)Ht: 6'0 Wt: 165 LBSAcquired: International Free Agent from the Dominican Republic (7/2018)ETA: 2025 Previous Rank: 292019 Stats
Mets’ Scherzer said players will be ‘ready to go whenever we come to an agreement’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media
Mets' pitcher Max Scherzer, one of the leading voices on the players' side in CBA talks, said they will be ready whenever the season starts
Why is David Wright letting Mike Piazza take his corner?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
Where is David Wright? It occurred to me at 5am that as part of the Old Timers’ Day announcement, David Wright was not mentioned. Why not? Mike Piazza appears to be grabbing the tradit…
Ex-Mets pitcher Matt Harvey named as possible drug source in Tyler Skaggs trial | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News
Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey is expected to be named as a potential drug source of the late Tyler Skaggs — the Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died
The Last Base as the Worst Base
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing
Tom Seaver had just beaten the Astros, 3-1, to raise his record to 4-2 and lower his ERA to 2.08. Yet to Red Foley in the Daily News, not much had changed since 1962. Yikes!
Fun Former Mets Who Need To Return
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy
With the return of the Old Timer’s Day, we are going to see some of the most beloved Mets in history return and play a game in front of adoring fans. We will once again get to see beloved pla…
RT @genymets: Truly believe this kid is going to make a big impact in 2022. @MarkVientos_5 | #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
"The Yankees aren’t worried about being the Mets, but it seems like the Mets are trying to be the Yankees. It’s corny." Keith had some thoughts about the Mets bringing back Old Timers' Day: https://t.co/2E2ClnHePQTV / Radio Network
Jacob deGrom has allowed just two home runs on 0-2 counts for his regular season career. Both came in 2021: Jazz Chisholm (April 10) Austin Riley (July 1) deGrom has almost as many career hits (78) as he does hits allowed on 0-2 counts (84). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Told to leave the room for watching curling. I can’t help it. I’m addicted! And I think I’m starting to understand Mandarin and Swedish.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYDNSports: MLB’s quarterly gathering of owners began on Tuesday, with Sandy Alderson representing the Mets and Hal Steinbrenner repping the Yankees. The current labor battle remains at a standstill. @deeshathosar https://t.co/n7jPboG7zaBeat Writer / Columnist
Happy #NationalPizzaDay! Where is your favorite place at #CitiField to grab a slice? (📸 via AmazinMetsFood on IG)Misc
