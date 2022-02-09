- IN
Mets Landing Matt Chapman Can Really Happen (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 2h
MLB Insider provides MLB Lockout update from owner's meetings | Andy Martino
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino is at the MLB owner's meetings and reports that the talks will be centered around getting baseball started and back on the fields as as soon as possible. For more Andy Martino: https://sny.tv/tags/andy-martino About Andy Martino: As SNY's MLB Insider, Andy Martino...
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on players union meetings: ‘Exciting to see solidarity this high’ during MLB lockout | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was one of over 100 ballplayers who made their way down to Arizona to meet with MLBPA representation this week.
2022 Topps Series 1 Coming In Hot February 16th
by: Shaun Huntley — Mets Merized Online 5h
The baseball card release calendar for 2022 kicks off in a week as Topps releases its flagship product, 2022 Topps Series One. A 330-card set, Topps returns this year with a simple, yet traditiona
Top 5 Mets of the 2010s | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On Baseball Night in NY, with the announcement that Mets Old Timers Day will return in the 2022 MLB season, Sal Licata gives his list of the Top 5 New York M...
Mets Top 30 Prospects for 2022: 26-25 Features Ventura and Fañas
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 7h
26. Jordany Ventura, RHPB/T: R/R Age: 21 (7/6/2000)Ht: 6'0 Wt: 165 LBSAcquired: International Free Agent from the Dominican Republic (7/2018)ETA: 2025 Previous Rank: 292019 Stats
Mets’ Scherzer said players will be ‘ready to go whenever we come to an agreement’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 8h
Mets' pitcher Max Scherzer, one of the leading voices on the players' side in CBA talks, said they will be ready whenever the season starts
Why is David Wright letting Mike Piazza take his corner?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8h
Where is David Wright? It occurred to me at 5am that as part of the Old Timers’ Day announcement, David Wright was not mentioned. Why not? Mike Piazza appears to be grabbing the tradit…
really feel Alonso/Dom would shake out this way and tbh, Pete is developing into a fine defensive 1B in his own right • 2 OAA was 10th among MLB 1B • 5 OAA on plays moving in was 2nd • 4 OAA toward the line was best in the majorsI wonder which NL team -if any- benefits most defensively from having a DH? In theory you could take a poor defender/great bat, put them at DH and have a better defender fill that spot.Beat Writer / Columnist
Termarr Johnson is the early front runner to be #1 on my draft boardWe ask scouting departments to vote on the players with the best tools in the country. Termarr Johnson received votes for Best Pure Hitter (#1), Best Defensive Infielder (#3) and Closest To The Majors (#2) 👀 https://t.co/2pQVIdiCGyMinors
RT @MetsFarmReport: Francisco Álvarez had a 2021 campaign that put him on the map as one of the best young talents in the game today. Check out the best of the @Mets top ranked prospect’s season. https://t.co/O89aXIkRHPOfficial Team Account
Rest in Peace Jeremy GiambiAgent Joel Wolfe passed along that Jeremy Giambi, a former player and brother of Jason, passed away today at his parent’s home in Southernc alifornia. Jason and the family requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.Super Fan
Rest In Peace, Jeremy Giambi. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.Blogger / Podcaster
This is really poor tasteJeremy Giambi played parts of six years with the Royals, A’s, Phillies and Red Sox. He is probably best known for being tagged out on Derek Jeter’s flip play during G3 of the 2001 DS. He was just 47 years old at the time of his passing.Blogger / Podcaster
