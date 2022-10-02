- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Francisco Lindor on the MLBPA's current stance on the lockout | New York Mets
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor tells SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the players stance currently is they do not want to miss games but will do what is necessary to end up with a good deal.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The Road Not Taken
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 53m
I spend a lot of time thinking about the New York Mets . Fortunately for my mental health, it's been a much more pleasant experience since S...
Mets' Francisco Lindor: players 'just want a good deal' - New York Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 2h
About 50 players convened at a Tampa Bay area hotel Thursday afternoon for a union update about the upcoming proposal and negotiations.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor Says Players Willing to Miss Games
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
Mets shortstop and MLBPA executive subcommittee member Francisco Lindor says players are willing to miss games in order to come to a fair collective bargaining agreement with MLB."At the end o
Francisco Lindor says players are willing to lose games
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor says players are willing to lose games to lockout: ‘We don’t want to do it…but if that’s what it comes down to.’
Francisco Lindor on the MLBPA's current stance on the lockout | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor tells SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the players stance currently is they do not want to miss games but will do what is ...
Piazza on confidence as hitter | 02/10/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Mike Piazza discusses gaining confidence as a hitter, his process at the plate and more
Mets COTW: 1988 Kevin Elster
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @hgomez27: Robinson Cano opens East Recycling SRL, a recycling plant in his hometown San Pedro de Macoris, DR. Cano made an investment of more than 16 million dollars, which will help generate more than 800 direct jobs. Luis Abinader, President of DR, was present at the opening ceremony. https://t.co/mLyttZY5LIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @hgomez27: Former Mets & Blue Jays Jose Reyes is investing in several housing projects in the Dominican Republic.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That would be the New York Mets.Which team in the NL do you think will benefit the most from a DH?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @martinonyc: Yankees spotted at this meeting so far: Judge, Voit, Torres, Severino, Urshela Mets: Lindor, Alonso, CarrascoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Our next Ballpark Bite is Easy-Peasy Mac n Cheesy! Add this to your Super Bowl menu! #superbowlMinors
-
RT @StephenJosiah13: The universal DH is an NL-east conspiracy to get Jacob deGrom out of the batter's box. Cowards.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets