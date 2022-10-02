New York Mets

Daily News
71572205_thumbnail

Mets' Francisco Lindor: players 'just want a good deal' - New York Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 2h

About 50 players convened at a Tampa Bay area hotel Thursday afternoon for a union update about the upcoming proposal and negotiations.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mike's Mets
71573856_thumbnail

The Road Not Taken

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 53m

I spend a lot of time thinking about the New York Mets . Fortunately for my mental health, it's been a much more pleasant experience since S...

SNY.tv
71570521_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor on the MLBPA's current stance on the lockout | New York Mets

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor tells SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the players stance currently is they do not want to miss games but will do what is necessary to end up with a good deal.

Mets Merized
71570072_thumbnail

Mets’ Francisco Lindor Says Players Willing to Miss Games

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 3h

Mets shortstop and MLBPA executive subcommittee member Francisco Lindor says players are willing to miss games in order to come to a fair collective bargaining agreement with MLB."At the end o

WFAN
71569762_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor says players are willing to lose games

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 3h

Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor says players are willing to lose games to lockout: ‘We don’t want to do it…but if that’s what it comes down to.’

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor on the MLBPA's current stance on the lockout | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor tells SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino that the players stance currently is they do not want to miss games but will do what is ...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
71566493_thumbnail

Piazza on confidence as hitter | 02/10/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Mike Piazza discusses gaining confidence as a hitter, his process at the plate and more

Mets 360

Mets COTW: 1988 Kevin Elster

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets