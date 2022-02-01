New York Mets

Is Aaron Judge a better investment over the next five years than Jacob deGrom? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Anthony Recker and Hannah Keyser whether they'd rather have Jacob deGrom or Aaron Judge for the next five years. Jim Duquette then speculates on what a potential contract extension for Aaron Judge would look like.

The Mets Have A Decision To Make Behind The Plate

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 8m

The Mets entered the 2020-21 offseason in need of an answer behind the plate. After two seasons as the primary …

Why Mets should 'back the truck up' for Aaron Judge | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Eamon McAnaney asks Dan Graca and Jerry Blevins whether the Mets should pursue outfielder Aaron Judge if he hits free agency next season. Blevins says the Me...

Five For Friday: Five Things to Focus on in February

by: Rob Friedland Mets Merized Online 6h

During this dangerous dance between millionaires and billionaires, it’s the fans that serve as collateral damage. On the verge of the apex and terminus of the football season, what’s usually a

Biggest winners from MLB's adoption of universal DH

by: Michael Bradburn, Tom Ruminski The Score 7h

It's finally here. While owners and players can't seem to agree on much these days - the collective bargaining agreement that guarantees any baseball at all in 2022 still needs to be ratified - the two parties seem to have agreed on implementing the universal designated hitter on a permanent basis.Th

Ex-Mets, Phillies star Lenny Dykstra’s feud with singer Richard Marx culminates in epic tweetstorm with offer to go ‘mano a mano’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8h

Outfielder Lenny Dykstra helped the New York Mets win the 1986 World Series. He won the the NL pennant with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1993.

Ventura's walk-off single | 10/01/1999 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 8h

10/1/99: Robin Ventura's walk-off single against the Pirates keeps the Mets alive in the NL Wild Card Race

Baseball America Projects Big Arms For Mets In First Mock Draft

by: Doug M Mets Minors 9h

We may not be out of the doldrums of winter just yet, but with a welcome reprieve from the cold this week, the college baseball season set to begin next week, and negotiations for a new major leag

