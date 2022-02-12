New York Mets

New York Post
Buck Showalter has plenty of ways to handle Mets’ DH situation

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 7h

Even when Buck Showalter had defensively deficient players such as Nelson Cruz and Danny Tartabull, he refused to use their offense-first profile strictly as designated hitters. In 16 full seasons...

Mack's Mets
Paul Articulates – Finalizing the Mets’ 2022 Roster with an analytic approach

by: Paul Articulates Mack's Mets 9h

Mets Merized
MMO’s Great 8 Teams, Semifinal #1: Team 7 vs. Team 1

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 8h

People have been asking us all winter what we’ve been doing to pass the time during the MLB lockout. I’ll tell you what we do here at MMO — we come up with ideas that not only help us stay b

Rising Apple
Underrated NY Mets Old Timer's day candidates

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 8h

With the announcement that the New York Mets will be bringing back Old Timers' Day for the first time since 1994, many fans are speculating as to who may be sho

Shea Bridge Report

The DH is Somehow Okay

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 8h

Logically and morally, the universal DH should be bad — but I can't bring myself to get annoyed about it.

The Mets Police
Men’s New York Mets New Era Graphite/Cardinal Shea Stadium Titlewave 59FIFTY Fitted Hat

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7h

Lance Johnson’s Franchise Record-Setting Hit

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 6h

Lance Johnson doubles for his 227th hit of the 1996 season - the most hits in Mets single-season franchise history.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for February 12, 2022

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 6m
    👀👀
    Jon Heyman
    Sign of life in labor talks? MLB made a proposal today, and the anonymous reaction from two players side people is that it’s “not as (terrible) as most expected”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 7m
    Should say luxury tax threshold figures are 214 214 216 218 and 222 in new MLB proposal of course. Players side not overwhelmed by this aspect of proposal. @EvanDrellich 1st with figures.
    Jon Heyman
    Still quite a gap in luxury tax threshold. MLB proposed slight rise in threshold over term: from 214 214 214 216 220 to 214 224 216 218 222. Non-tax penalties (draft picks) were lessened from last proposal but those and tax rates are still worse than status quo. Long way to go.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 9m
    RT @JeffPassan: Let’s try again with proper English. Follow @JesseRogersESPN and @joonlee for the latest today. Some things to consider: - There won’t be a deal today - The details of MLB’s proposal are vital - Just as important is the players’ reactions, as it will foretell the next step
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 10m
    RT @EvanDrellich: NEW YORK — MLBPA lawyers Bruce Meyer, Ian Penny and Matt Nussbaum have arrived to hear MLB’s latest proposal.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 11m
    gonna go ahead and duck out. conserving my energy writing-wise but new pod is dropping early in the week. all will be addressed
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Anthony Recker @Anthony_Recker 14m
    Revisiting this… the answer should have obviously been…
    Anthony Recker
    Did anyone believe anything that guy said?
    TV / Radio Personality
