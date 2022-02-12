- IN
MLB Lockout: Spring Training Likely Delayed, Little Progress Made In Latest Negotiation Between Owners, MLBPA
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 7h
Negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.
Players Underwhelmed With MLB’s Latest Proposal
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 5h
The Major League Baseball Players Association was underwhelmed by MLB's latest proposal, Evan Drellich of The Athletic and others reported.The two sides met once again in New York on Saturday
Paul Articulates – Finalizing the Mets’ 2022 Roster with an analytic approach
by: Paul Articulates — Mack's Mets 3h
Underrated NY Mets Old Timer's day candidates
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
With the announcement that the New York Mets will be bringing back Old Timers' Day for the first time since 1994, many fans are speculating as to who may be sho
The DH is Somehow Okay
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 3h
Logically and morally, the universal DH should be bad — but I can't bring myself to get annoyed about it.
Men’s New York Mets New Era Graphite/Cardinal Shea Stadium Titlewave 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Buck Showalter has plenty of ways to handle Mets’ DH situation
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Even when Buck Showalter had defensively deficient players such as Nelson Cruz and Danny Tartabull, he refused to use their offense-first profile strictly as designated hitters. In 16 full seasons...
Lance Johnson’s Franchise Record-Setting Hit
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Lance Johnson doubles for his 227th hit of the 1996 season - the most hits in Mets single-season franchise history.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our f...
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Baseball labor talks break off shortly after latest management proposal | @DPLennon @timbhealey https://t.co/2j246JIIv3Beat Writer / Columnist
-
make sure you've voted if you haven't yet!The semifinal of MMO's Great 8 #Mets teams is here! Today's matchup: Team 7 vs. Team 1 Make sure to vote below! #LGM https://t.co/34ygOMkeRZ https://t.co/KdDHGj4K2mBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: The semifinal of MMO's Great 8 #Mets teams is here! Today's matchup: Team 7 vs. Team 1 Make sure to vote below! #LGM https://t.co/34ygOMkeRZ https://t.co/KdDHGj4K2mBlog / Website
-
I wouldn’t accept any proposal that had draft pick penalties as part of the CBT. Those penalties are what make teams treat the luxury tax threshold as a salary cap.Tax rates are still 50, 75, 100 for the 3 tiers of the CBT. MLB had previously proposed that if you go over 1st tier, you give up a 3rd round pick: 2nd tier, 2nd round pick; 3rd tier, 1st round Now: no pick surrrendered for going over tier 1. Same picks given up for tier 2 and 3Minors
-
Check out the latest episode of my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #Spotify! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter #SpotifyPodcasts https://t.co/jsxfeeDmvzBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #MLB when it comes to CBA negotiations, promoting their players and the sport, and engaging new fans…Blogger / Podcaster
