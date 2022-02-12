- IN
John Harper with the latest on the labor battle between the MLB owners and MLBPA | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9h
On SportsNite, Chris Williamson and John Harper discuss the latest on the labor negotiations between the MLB and MLBPA. Harper is very pessimistic about the season starting on time because the two sides are so far apart.
MLB spring training not likely to start on time
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
MLBPA Union officials underwhelmed with with recent proposal. See the video for the specifics on the offer.
MLB Lockout: Spring Training Likely Delayed, Little Progress Made In Latest Negotiation Between Owners, MLBPA
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3h
Negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.
Players Underwhelmed With MLB’s Latest Proposal
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 18m
The Major League Baseball Players Association was underwhelmed by MLB's latest proposal, Evan Drellich of The Athletic and others reported.The two sides met once again in New York on Saturday
Paul Articulates – Finalizing the Mets’ 2022 Roster with an analytic approach
by: Paul Articulates — Mack's Mets 1h
Mack's Mets Blog, Mets News, #Mets Twitter Feed, Mets Minor Leagues, Winter Ball, Mets opinion,Mets Trades, Mets Stats
Underrated NY Mets Old Timer's day candidates
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
With the announcement that the New York Mets will be bringing back Old Timers' Day for the first time since 1994, many fans are speculating as to who may be sho
The DH is Somehow Okay
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 2h
Logically and morally, the universal DH should be bad — but I can't bring myself to get annoyed about it.
