Ex-reporter: Mets tried to get Matt Harvey help for drug use
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
A former New York Mets reporter said that the team had tried to get Matt Harvey help from his drug problem earlier in his career when he was excelling with the Mets.
Former Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Matt Harvey's suspected drug use during time in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
On Baseball Night in NY, former New York Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Matt Harvey's suspected drug use during the ace pitcher's time in New York. Co...
Former Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey Admits To Using Cocaine During Time In New York
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 29m
Tuesday, he was testifying in a case involving former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay.
Matt Harvey’s drug revelation a sad parallel with Dwight Gooden’s Mets fall
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
It’s the worst kind of history repeating itself, confirmed only by the happenstance of the Tyler Skaggs tragedy.
Terry Collins discusses Harvey: “Was there knowledge in the clubhouse? Without question.”
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Well this is weird…The NY Post caught up with Terry Collins. “There was a time I addressed an off-the-field issue with one of the other guys on the team and his statement was, ‘Well, I’m not …
Terry Collins says former Mets pitcher Matt Harvey talked about suicide
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Matt Harvey discussed his own drug usage during his testimony in trial of Eric Kay, who is accused in the death of former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Terry Collins says Harvey discussed suicide during his time in New York.
Terry Collins details Matt Harvey's personal struggles
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Former manager Terry Collins details Matt Harvey’s personal struggles during his tumultuous Mets tenure on an appearance with Carton and Roberts.
NY Mets best trade with the Atlanta Braves
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
This is possibly the most underrated New York Mets trade ever made. It directly led to them getting into the World Series the very next year thanks to the arriv
Eric Kay Trial: Matt Harvey Says He got Pills From Angels Employee
by: Marina Trahan Martinez and Benjamin Hoffman — NY Times 4h
Harvey and three former teammates said they received pills from Eric Kay, the former Angels communications director accused of supplying the drugs that killed Tyler Skaggs.
as others have noted, Terry Collins has absolutely no business sharing details about Matt Harvey’s personal battles. with anyone. my support is only with Harvey tonight. none of this can be easy.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @genymets: Brett Baty (@baty_brett) has been ranked the No. 1 3B prospect in Major League Baseball. #LFGM This kid is going to be something special. https://t.co/fBv3k5umHJBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
On Baseball Night in New York, Terry Collins joins the show to talk about Matt Harvey and his suspected drug use during his time with the Mets. https://t.co/zrsuNKuliCTV / Radio Network
Terry Collins tells Craig and Evan if he felt Matt Harvey's lifestyle with the Mets was angering his veteran teammates:TV / Radio Network
“I was exploited by a multi billion dollar industry, therefore, I wish similar misery on all who follow me.”My monthly salary was $750.00 a month when I was drafted in 85'. I made it without one complaint. I chose that route in my life. https://t.co/9IvjkW5CoyBlogger / Podcaster
