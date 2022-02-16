- IN
Ex-Mets manager Collins: Harvey 'got caught up on stuff off the field'
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 3h
Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins says he was "very disappointed, but not shocked" to hear that Matt Harvey used drugs during his career."I think Matt got caught up on stuff off the field. ... There's no question, his off-the-field stuff hurt him a lot," Collins said Tuesday on Baseball...
Stephen A. Smith vs. Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo: ESPN has most ambitious crossover in sports media history - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
ESPN has something here with its newest “First Take” innovation: Stephen A. Smith vs. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Nelson Cruz, DH
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Nelson CruzPosition: Designated HitterBats/Throws: R/RAge: 41 (7/1/1980)Traditional Stats: 140 G, 584 PA, .265 BA, .334 OBP, .497 SLG, .832OPS, 32 HR, 86 RBI, 79 RAdvanced Stats: 122 wRC
Terry Collins ripped for airing out Matt Harvey's depression
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Matt Harvey revealed he used drugs while with the Mets earlier in his career and his former manager, Terry Collins, added that the pitcher also had mental health struggles, which did not sit well with many.
Johan Santana's first home run | 07/06/2010 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Mets pitcher Johan Santana hits one off the foul pole, recording his first and only career Major League home run
Mike Piazza Reflects on Career
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Mike Piazza joined MLB Network to talk about his early playing days in Los Angeles, transitioning to a catcher, and his strengths as a professional hitter.Ch...
Mets Top Prospects for 2022: No. 18 Jaylen Palmer
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 3h
18. Jaylen Palmer, 2B/3B/OFB/T: R/RAge: 21 (7/31/00)Ht: 6'4 Wt: 208 LBSAcquired: Mets 22nd round draft pick, 2018 (Flushing, NY)ETA: 2024 Previous Rank: 102021 Stats (St. Lucie/B
February Makes Us Shiver
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3h
This is a nominally festive occasion. Faith and Fear in Flushing turns 17 today. No Canha. No Escobar. No Marte. No Scherzer. All we can do for baseball is wish it gets going.
Am I supposed to believe that Scott Boras was oblivious to all of this? Good, because I don't.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsAvenue: Regardless of what has transpired through Matt Harvey’s career, from the beginning to the recent news, I am still thankful for what he gave to the #Mets organization & the fans. He laid it all on the field, & his starts were must-watch TV. Hope he is on a better path now #LGM https://t.co/GSsLJ6nk2GBlogger / Podcaster
It surely takes some confidence to say no. If Juan Soto is healthy, he will enter FA at 26 and likely be in position to be the first ever $500M player. Which makes the offer from the Nats like $150M off.@PSLToFlushing literally howMinors
Soto was wise to do this. He has the chance to eventually become the first player to receive a contract of $500 millionJuan Soto turned down a 13-year, $350 million contract from the Washington Nationals before the lockout, according to this @Enrique_Rojas1 report. In the story, Soto confirms the offer. More from Enrique at @ESPNDeportes: https://t.co/zNnlWTb9RdBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JeffPassan: @Enrique_Rojas1 @ESPNDeportes The notion of Juan Soto receiving the first $500 million contract in American professional team sports is not far-fetched. He'll be 26. There's already a $43 million-a-year player in his former teammate, Max Scherzer. If he stays healthy and productive, it's very realistic.Beat Writer / Columnist
Just now catching up on this Harvey situation and I have so much I want to say. But mostly I'm stunned at the lack of empathy and how few realize addiction is a disease. I've also lost some respect for Collins who had no right to betray Harvey's confidence in him.Blogger / Podcaster
