MMO Trade Profile: Taylor Rogers, LHP
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Taylor RogersPosition: RPBats/Throws: L/LDate of Birth: 12/17/1990Traditional Stats: 40 GS, 2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 59 K, 40.1IPAdvanced Stats: 1.6 bWAR, 2.13 FIP, 2.55 xERA, 4.8 BB%, 35
Juan Soto rejects massive extension offer from Nationals
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto has turned down a massive extension offer.
Spring training’s sad delay should put pressure on MLB, union to end lockout
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
Even the monotonous aspects of spring training are missed as the MLB lockout has delayed the start of camps.
30 | Addressing Mental Health in Sports
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 3h
Jerry and Jolly discuss the recent news on Matt Harvey, but focus on the larger picture of mental health in sports, and what steps need to be taken to ensure...
Stephen A. Smith vs. Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo: ESPN has most ambitious crossover in sports media history - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
ESPN has something here with its newest “First Take” innovation: Stephen A. Smith vs. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.
Terry Collins ripped for airing out Matt Harvey's depression
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 5h
Matt Harvey revealed he used drugs while with the Mets earlier in his career and his former manager, Terry Collins, added that the pitcher also had mental health struggles, which did not sit well with many.
Ex-Mets manager Collins: Harvey 'got caught up on stuff off the field'
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 5h
Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins says he was "very disappointed, but not shocked" to hear that Matt Harvey used drugs during his career."I think Matt got caught up on stuff off the field. ... There's no question, his off-the-field stuff hurt him a lot," Collins said Tuesday on Baseball...
Johan Santana's first home run | 07/06/2010 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Mets pitcher Johan Santana hits one off the foul pole, recording his first and only career Major League home run
