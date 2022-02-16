New York Mets

Rising Apple
NY Mets best trade with the Baltimore Orioles

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

The history between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles goes way back. The first actual trade the teams made took place on May 9, 1962, when New York acquir

Mets Merized
Owners and Players Set To Meet Thursday

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 39m

 According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Major League Baseball and The Major League Baseball Players' Association will meet Thursday for their fifth negotiating session since the lock

Deadspin
The trial of the man accused of causing Tyler Skaggs’ death is flying under the radar

by: DJ Dunson Deadspin 1h

MLB is more than happy to have America focused on other things

Audacy
Donovan Mitchell trying to recruit Juan Soto to the Mets

by: John Healy Audacy 2h

Juan Soto reportedly turned down a mega extension from the Washington Nationals prior to the lockout, prompting Jazz star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell to begin his recruiting pitch.

SNY.tv
Mets All-Time Team: The 26-man roster

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Here is the New York Mets' all-time team, featuring a full 26-man roster.

Mets Merized
MMO Trade Profile: Taylor Rogers, LHP

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 4h

Taylor RogersPosition: RPBats/Throws: L/LDate of Birth: 12/17/1990Traditional Stats: 40 GS, 2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 59 K, 40.1IPAdvanced Stats: 1.6 bWAR, 2.13 FIP, 2.55 xERA, 4.8 BB%, 35

New York Post
Spring training’s sad delay should put pressure on MLB, union to end lockout

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 5h

Even the monotonous aspects of spring training are missed as the MLB lockout has delayed the start of camps.

Shea Station

30 | Addressing Mental Health in Sports

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 5h

Jerry and Jolly discuss the recent news on Matt Harvey, but focus on the larger picture of mental health in sports, and what steps need to be taken to ensure...

Tweets

    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 4m
    👀👀
    Jon Heyman
    Interesting the Mets pursued Juan Soto’s brother Elian so enthusiastically before Elian decided he’d sign with his superstar brother’s Nats. Elian is not considered a huge prospect, Could their efforts be a tell regarding Mets’ interest in Juan Soto?
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 15m
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 16m
    Interesting the Mets pursued Juan Soto’s brother Elian so enthusiastically before Elian decided he’d sign with his superstar brother’s Nats. Elian is not considered a huge prospect, Could their efforts be a tell regarding Mets’ interest in Juan Soto?
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 21m
    Nats $350M, 13-year offer to Juan Soto didn’t even give him pause. Belief is he’ll be shooting to be close or above MLB high AAV (currently his ex-Nats teammate Max Scherzer’s $43M), which would put $500M total in range. @Enrique_Rojas1 1st with offer
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 27m
    RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/rbdXdyqa48 @JeffPassan on news out of the Kay trial and negotiations; @jessmendoza talks about the accelerated increase of women in baseball, and running into Kyle Schwarber at the Super Bowl; @PaulHembo talks about an impact rookie, and players helped by DH.
    Adam Rubin @AdamRubinMedia 37m
    RT @mikepiazza31: Want to wish my Good friend @fcat27 Frank Catalanotto the best of Luck in his Division 1 coaching debut for @HofstraBaseball baseball. In Boca al Lupo.#Goodluck #Hofstra
