Owners and Players Set To Meet Thursday
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 39m
According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Major League Baseball and The Major League Baseball Players' Association will meet Thursday for their fifth negotiating session since the lock
The trial of the man accused of causing Tyler Skaggs’ death is flying under the radar
by: DJ Dunson — Deadspin 1h
MLB is more than happy to have America focused on other things
NY Mets best trade with the Baltimore Orioles
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The history between the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles goes way back. The first actual trade the teams made took place on May 9, 1962, when New York acquir
Donovan Mitchell trying to recruit Juan Soto to the Mets
by: John Healy — Audacy 2h
Juan Soto reportedly turned down a mega extension from the Washington Nationals prior to the lockout, prompting Jazz star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell to begin his recruiting pitch.
Mets All-Time Team: The 26-man roster
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Here is the New York Mets' all-time team, featuring a full 26-man roster.
MMO Trade Profile: Taylor Rogers, LHP
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 4h
Taylor RogersPosition: RPBats/Throws: L/LDate of Birth: 12/17/1990Traditional Stats: 40 GS, 2-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 59 K, 40.1IPAdvanced Stats: 1.6 bWAR, 2.13 FIP, 2.55 xERA, 4.8 BB%, 35
Spring training’s sad delay should put pressure on MLB, union to end lockout
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 5h
Even the monotonous aspects of spring training are missed as the MLB lockout has delayed the start of camps.
30 | Addressing Mental Health in Sports
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 5h
Jerry and Jolly discuss the recent news on Matt Harvey, but focus on the larger picture of mental health in sports, and what steps need to be taken to ensure...
👀👀Interesting the Mets pursued Juan Soto’s brother Elian so enthusiastically before Elian decided he’d sign with his superstar brother’s Nats. Elian is not considered a huge prospect, Could their efforts be a tell regarding Mets’ interest in Juan Soto?Beat Writer / Columnist
Interesting the Mets pursued Juan Soto's brother Elian so enthusiastically before Elian decided he'd sign with his superstar brother's Nats. Elian is not considered a huge prospect, Could their efforts be a tell regarding Mets' interest in Juan Soto?
Interesting the Mets pursued Juan Soto's brother Elian so enthusiastically before Elian decided he'd sign with his superstar brother's Nats. Elian is not considered a huge prospect, Could their efforts be a tell regarding Mets' interest in Juan Soto?
Nats $350M, 13-year offer to Juan Soto didn’t even give him pause. Belief is he’ll be shooting to be close or above MLB high AAV (currently his ex-Nats teammate Max Scherzer’s $43M), which would put $500M total in range. @Enrique_Rojas1 1st with offerBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/rbdXdyqa48 @JeffPassan on news out of the Kay trial and negotiations; @jessmendoza talks about the accelerated increase of women in baseball, and running into Kyle Schwarber at the Super Bowl; @PaulHembo talks about an impact rookie, and players helped by DH.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikepiazza31: Want to wish my Good friend @fcat27 Frank Catalanotto the best of Luck in his Division 1 coaching debut for @HofstraBaseball baseball. In Boca al Lupo.#Goodluck #HofstraBeat Writer / Columnist
