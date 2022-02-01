- IN
Is Jacob deGrom or Zack Wheeler the better choice in 2022? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson, Anthony Recker, Jim Duquette and John Harper discuss two of baseball's best pitchers and former teammates, Jacob deGrom and Zack Wheeler. Who would you rather have in 2022?
MLB, MLBPA Hit New Low In Negotiations
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association met in New York on Thursday. It was their sixth session since the lockout began 77 days ago, and it was the shortest one to
Mets' Brandon Nimmo, entering free-agent walk year, wants to play centerfield | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Eleven weeks into MLB’s lockout, amid an undefined delay of spring training and developing threats to an on-time Opening Day, Brandon Nimmo’s routine looks a lot like you might
Clock ticking as MLB, players' union solve nothing in 15-minute meeting | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 5h
The only math that’s truly meaningful when it comes to baseball’s ongoing CBA negotiations involves subtraction. As in removing days from the calendar, and each one that comes off without a deal puts
MLB Insider Connects The Mets To Juan Soto
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 5h
The New York Mets pursued Juan Soto's brother Elian in international free agency before he chose to sign with the Washington Nationals.
Best NY Mets trade with the Boston Red Sox
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 5h
When most of us think of the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox in the same sentence, we think of the 1986 World Series. The two matched up in what was one of the
Mets One Step Closer To Star Juan Soto (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 6h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Jeff Passan’s...
Terry Collins Just Proved Why So Many People Suffer in Silence - Pitcher List
by: Nicole Cahill — Pitcher List 6h
It wasn’t his place to share Matt Harvey’s personal struggles.
