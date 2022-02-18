New York Mets

WFAN
Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez wants to reach majors in '22

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Francisco Alvarez, the Mets 20-year-old top-ranked prospect, says he wants to reach the majors this season after finishing 2021 with High-A Brooklyn.

SNY.tv
Why current MLB proposal is bad for Mets’ Steve Cohen, Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner -- and all New York fans

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3m

The luxury tax rules that are currently being proposed could have a negative impact on Steve Cohen's Mets and Hal Steinbrenner's Yankees.

WFAN
Showalter: Mets have talked about adding another outfielder

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 10m

Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters at minor league camp on Friday that the team has talked about adding another outfielder after the lockout.

Big League Stew
Fantasy Baseball: First base offers power, but position lacks category juice

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 15m

After a couple of down years, the first base position came roaring back into relevance last season. Still, a clear concern remains. Fred Zinkie examines the 2022 draft landscape.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Add Danny Barnes To Major League Coaching Staff

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 31m

The Mets have hired former Blue Jays pitcher Danny Barnes as an assistant coach on the Major League staff. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Mets Merized
Brandon Nimmo Wants To Play Center Field In 2022

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 39m

Brandon Nimmo is a team player. But as the 28-year-old inches closer to free agency (he'll hit the market after this season with Scott Boras as his agent), Nimmo has been more vocal about his care

Audacy
The 9 greatest left-handed pitchers in MLB history

by: (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images) Audacy 46m

Who are the best southpaws in Major League Baseball history? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports ranks the nine best in MLB history.

New York Post
Why Darryl Strawberry feels bad about Matt Harvey and so good about the direction of the Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

It’s hard to imagine the Mets holding either event without Strawberry, but his present life also takes precedence over the former one.

Rising Apple
NY Mets infielder Luis Guillorme wins best tweet to sum up the latest lockout news

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

