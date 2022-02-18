- IN
Why current MLB proposal is bad for Mets’ Steve Cohen, Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner -- and all New York fans
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 52s
The luxury tax rules that are currently being proposed could have a negative impact on Steve Cohen's Mets and Hal Steinbrenner's Yankees.
