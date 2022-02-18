New York Mets

The Score
71827946_thumbnail

Mets' May: 'Very good chance' Soto gets $500M

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 1h

New York Mets reliever Trevor May believes Juan Soto will end up inking a much larger deal than the 13-year, $350-million contract extension the superstar outfielder rejected from the Washington Nationals prior to the lockout.When asked on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, May said there's a "very...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB: Mets.com
71829740_thumbnail

Álvarez on cusp, 'ready' for MLB debut

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 24m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At age 20, Francisco Álvarez is, realistically, more than a year away from the Majors. Álvarez has never played above Class A ball. He has amassed fewer than 600 plate appearances as a professional. He is also one of the more talented prospects in professional

Daily News
71828664_thumbnail

Buck Showalter ready for Mets' players arrivals, whenever that is - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 58m

Showalter has been diligent, but it only goes so far without the real thing.

Film Room
71828628_thumbnail

Álvarez on work, goals for 2022 | 02/18/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez talks about what he's been working on and his goals for the 2022 season

CBS New York
71826779_thumbnail

MLB Postpones Spring Training Until March 5 With More Lockout Talks Scheduled For Monday

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

Spring training games were supposed to begin Feb. 26

Big League Stew
71827762_thumbnail

MLB delays spring training games until March 5 as lockout continues

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h

The reported deadline for an agreement before opening day is affected is Feb. 28.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY Mets

Mets manager Buck Showalter on season prep, Francisco Alvarez, and David Wright coming to camp | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to the media at prospect camp in Port St. Lucie, and discussed how he’s preparing for the season despite the ongoi...

Mets Merized
86c11f1c-aa0b-4fa7-896d-fa8fa1f0c83f-usatsi_10373973

Spring Training Games Postponed, CBA Meetings Planned For Every Day Next Week

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that all Spring Training games before March 5th have been officially postponed due to the lockout. The Mets spring schedule was originally slated to kick

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets