Álvarez on cusp, 'ready' for MLB debut
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 24m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- At age 20, Francisco Álvarez is, realistically, more than a year away from the Majors. Álvarez has never played above Class A ball. He has amassed fewer than 600 plate appearances as a professional. He is also one of the more talented prospects in professional
Buck Showalter ready for Mets' players arrivals, whenever that is - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 58m
Showalter has been diligent, but it only goes so far without the real thing.
Álvarez on work, goals for 2022 | 02/18/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 59m
Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez talks about what he's been working on and his goals for the 2022 season
MLB Postpones Spring Training Until March 5 With More Lockout Talks Scheduled For Monday
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Spring training games were supposed to begin Feb. 26
Mets' May: 'Very good chance' Soto gets $500M
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 1h
New York Mets reliever Trevor May believes Juan Soto will end up inking a much larger deal than the 13-year, $350-million contract extension the superstar outfielder rejected from the Washington Nationals prior to the lockout.When asked on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, May said there's a "very...
MLB delays spring training games until March 5 as lockout continues
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
The reported deadline for an agreement before opening day is affected is Feb. 28.
Mets manager Buck Showalter on season prep, Francisco Alvarez, and David Wright coming to camp | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke to the media at prospect camp in Port St. Lucie, and discussed how he’s preparing for the season despite the ongoi...
Spring Training Games Postponed, CBA Meetings Planned For Every Day Next Week
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
Major League Baseball announced on Friday that all Spring Training games before March 5th have been officially postponed due to the lockout. The Mets spring schedule was originally slated to kick
