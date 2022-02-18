- IN
New York Mets | Álvarez on work, goals for 2022 | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 2h
Mets prospect Francisco Álvarez talks about what he's been working on and his goals for the 2022 season
Showalter: Mets Not Ruling Out Possibility Of Adding To The Outfield
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets were one of the league's most active teams before the lockout, and a significant portion of their early-offseason …
Should the Mets allow Brandon Nimmo to compete for the centerfield job with Starling Marte? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson, Anthony Recker, Andy Martino and Jon Hein discuss the Mets centerfield options after Brandon Nimmo stated his desire to play CF despite the free agent acquisition of Starling Marte.
Mets' Showalter: Adding outfielder 'something we have talked about'
by: Josh Goldberg — The Score 4h
The New York Mets could be in the market for another outfield addition despite signing Starling Marte and Mark Canha to free-agent contracts before the lockout."(The outfield) is something we have talked about, where we are,” Mets manager Buck Showalter told The New York Post's Mike Puma, referring...
Top Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez has major league goal
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Francisco Alvarez won’t turn 20 until next offseason, by which time he hopes to have already played his first major league game for the Mets.
Is Jacob deGrom or Zack Wheeler the better bet in 2022? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
On BNNY, Chris Williamson, Anthony Recker, Jim Duquette and John Harper discuss two of baseball's best pitchers and former teammates, New York Mets ace Jacob...
Mets Manager Slips In A Promising Mention Of Michael Conforto
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 6h
The New York Mets appear to be set at the outfield position, but they could afford Michael Conforto if they really want him.
NY Mets best trade with the Chicago Cubs
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 6h
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs haven’t made all that many trades in their history. However, when they do strike deals, they’re usually impactful ones. In 20
