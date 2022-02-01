- IN
Mets Hitting Coach Eric Chavez Wants to ‘Simplify Things’
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 3h
Should the Mets allow Brandon Nimmo to compete for the center field job with Starling Marte? | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
On Baseball Night in New York, Chris Williamson, Anthony Recker, Andy Martino and Jon Hein discuss the Mets center field options after Brandon Nimmo stated h...
As usual, it's baseball fans who lose the most as MLB lockout continues | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 4m
Sometimes it’s easy to forget that the mission statement of Major League Baseball involves, well, actually playing baseball. Friday was one of those occasions. Because with the ease of pressing "send"
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 56m
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- From the outset, Eric Chavez made it clear that he wanted to be a Major League hitting coach. Upon joining the Yankees in December as an assistant hitting coach, Chavez told their general manager, Brian Cashman, that he hoped to interview for higher-level jobs if
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez wants his players to keep things simple and use their athletic ability at the plate. He feels one of his most important jobs as hitting coach is "filter" analytical information so as to not inundate the hitters. Chavez pointed to former Mets hitting coach Kevin...
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez talks about the team’s simplistic approach: ‘We want them going up to the plate with as little information as possible.’
NY Mets News: Brandon Nimmo prefers center field and he has a case
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
The New York Mets didn’t sign Starling Marte for his charming personality. They did it to play center field—or so we thought. Incumbent center fielder Brandon N
Eric Chavez said the hitting coach he most connected with as a player was Kevin Long, the former Mets (and Yankees) hitting coach who now has that job with the Phillies. "I probably wouldn’t be in the position I am today without him," Chavez said.Beat Writer / Columnist
👀
Luke Ritter 🤝 @ucjp9
I'll always be grateful for the opportunities and support I received at @Cronkite_ASU, as well as the lasting relationships that came from my time there.
RT @SubwayToShea: Subscribe, share, rate & review my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #ApplePodcasts! #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter #Apple
RT @WexlerRules: @TitchGS @MichaelNegrn2 @Mets Some background
