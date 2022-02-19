New York Mets

Eric Chavez on hitting approach | 02/19/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 44m

Eric Chavez discusses his approach to make hitting simpler for the Mets as the team's new hitting coach for 2022

Chavez's hitting philosophy? Keep it simple

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 51m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- From the outset, Eric Chavez made it clear that he wanted to be a Major League hitting coach. Upon joining the Yankees in December as an assistant hitting coach, Chavez told their general manager, Brian Cashman, that he hoped to interview for higher-level jobs if

New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez on keeping things simple, filtering hitting metrics, past coaching influences | Mets Camp

by: @snytv SNY.tv 57m

New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez wants his players to keep things simple and use their athletic ability at the plate. He feels one of his most important jobs as hitting coach is "filter" analytical information so as to not inundate the hitters. Chavez pointed to former Mets hitting coach Kevin...

Eric Chavez talks Mets' simplistic hitting approach

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 1h

New Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez talks about the team’s simplistic approach: ‘We want them going up to the plate with as little information as possible.’

Mets Hitting Coach Eric Chavez Wants to ‘Simplify Things’

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 3h

Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez described himself as a "filter" on Saturday, saying that he wants to "simplify things" with the players.The Mets have had disconnect with some of their recent hi

NY Mets News: Brandon Nimmo prefers center field and he has a case

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

The New York Mets didn’t sign Starling Marte for his charming personality. They did it to play center field—or so we thought. Incumbent center fielder Brandon N

What's the latest news regarding Major League Baseball's lockout? | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

SNY's Michelle Margaux, John Jastremski and Anthony McCarron discuss the latest news covering the MLB lockout. The owners and players are set to meet next we...

New York Mets could get second chance with Kumar Rocker

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 6h

The New York Mets' failure to sign Kumar Rocker after the 2021 MLB Draft was one of the low points of their season. They had built an entire marketing camp...

