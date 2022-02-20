- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer on growing to like the outfield, goals for this year | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 36m
New York Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer discusses playing for his hometown team and what he plans to improve on this season.
Mets have talented pair of young third basemen in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 12m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brett Baty may well be the Mets’ third baseman of the future, but he has competition — including, for part of last year, on his own team. In Baty and Mark Vientos, the Mets have
NY Mets best trade with the Cincinnati Reds
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 16m
We all know what the worst trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Cincinnati Reds. It occurred in 1977 when Tom Seaver was sent packing. The two clubs
Photos from Port St. Lucie: Mets Prospects Start Their Spring
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 34m
Over the last couple days, Mets prospects have made their way to Port St. Lucie for spring training. (The MLB players--and some 40-man guys like Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos--aren't allowed jus
MLB Lockout at a Crossroad
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 49m
Hear Mike Silva react to the Matt Harvey scandal and give the latest on the MLB Lockout. Will baseball start on time? Tune in and find out.
Mets’ top prospect Brett Baty reflects 2021 progress - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
For a highly-touted top prospect coming off his first full professional season, there are some reasons to feel confident.
Mets prospect Brett Baty talks success in AA and his defense at 3B | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
2019 Mets first round draft pick Brett Baty spoke to the media at Mets prospect camp to talk about his Double A experience in Binghamton, splitting time at t...
Baty 'looking forward to the journey' to MLB
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Brett Baty knelt on a back field late Sunday morning, scooping up baseballs that an instructor bounced in his direction. At 6-foot-3, Baty plucked them off the turf with ease, showcasing the type of rangy wingspan that a third baseman needs. That Baty might not
Tweets
Al Cowlings and OJ up to their old tricks againA Ford Bronco got out onto the field at Petco Park in San Diego and totally destroyed it. He was arrested for felony vandalism. This video is infuriating. (Via: @MalikEarnest) https://t.co/vXCRLyXTEvFree Agent
RT @SNYtv: "I'm just looking forward to the journey and whenever it happens, it'll happen." Brett Baty discusses a possible timeline for making it to the majors and the idea of his debut coming sooner rather than later: https://t.co/u6RJEpAjSvBlogger / Podcaster
Mets minors notebook featuring Brett Baty, Jaylen Palmer and Alex Ramirez (and Brian Schneider): https://t.co/mIjY6qIT68Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer discusses his goals for the upcoming season https://t.co/25TcBlAzKLTV / Radio Network
Old Timers Day update: Tim Teufel (who ran into reporters today at Mets minor league camp) says he intends to play, but he is concerned about wearing eyeglasses at the plate. It's something he says he didn't do as a player.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have a talented pair of young third basemen in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos | @timbhealey https://t.co/zde1WzZGsSBlogger / Podcaster
