Brett Baty on Spring Training | 02/21/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Brett Baty recaps his strong 2021 performance and discusses how he is expanding his defensive versatility in Spring Training

Newsday
Mets have talented pair of young third basemen in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brett Baty may well be the Mets’ third baseman of the future, but he has competition — including, for part of last year, on his own team. In Baty and Mark Vientos, the Mets have

NY Mets best trade with the Cincinnati Reds

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 4h

We all know what the worst trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Cincinnati Reds. It occurred in 1977 when Tom Seaver was sent packing. The two clubs

Photos from Port St. Lucie: Mets Prospects Start Their Spring

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 4h

Over the last couple days, Mets prospects have made their way to Port St. Lucie for spring training. (The MLB players--and some 40-man guys like Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos--aren't allowed jus

Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer on growing to like the outfield, goals for this year | Mets News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

New York Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer discusses playing for his hometown team and what he plans to improve on this season.

MLB Lockout at a Crossroad

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 4h

Hear Mike Silva react to the Matt Harvey scandal and give the latest on the MLB Lockout. Will baseball start on time? Tune in and find out.

Mets’ top prospect Brett Baty reflects 2021 progress - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

For a highly-touted top prospect coming off his first full professional season, there are some reasons to feel confident.

Mets prospect Brett Baty talks success in AA and his defense at 3B | Mets News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

2019 Mets first round draft pick Brett Baty spoke to the media at Mets prospect camp to talk about his Double A experience in Binghamton, splitting time at t...

