Brett Baty on Spring Training | 02/21/2022 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Brett Baty recaps his strong 2021 performance and discusses how he is expanding his defensive versatility in Spring Training
Mets have talented pair of young third basemen in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 4h
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brett Baty may well be the Mets’ third baseman of the future, but he has competition — including, for part of last year, on his own team. In Baty and Mark Vientos, the Mets have
NY Mets best trade with the Cincinnati Reds
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
We all know what the worst trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Cincinnati Reds. It occurred in 1977 when Tom Seaver was sent packing. The two clubs
Photos from Port St. Lucie: Mets Prospects Start Their Spring
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4h
Over the last couple days, Mets prospects have made their way to Port St. Lucie for spring training. (The MLB players--and some 40-man guys like Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos--aren't allowed jus
Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer on growing to like the outfield, goals for this year | Mets News Conference
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
New York Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer discusses playing for his hometown team and what he plans to improve on this season.
MLB Lockout at a Crossroad
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 4h
Hear Mike Silva react to the Matt Harvey scandal and give the latest on the MLB Lockout. Will baseball start on time? Tune in and find out.
Mets’ top prospect Brett Baty reflects 2021 progress - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
For a highly-touted top prospect coming off his first full professional season, there are some reasons to feel confident.
Mets prospect Brett Baty talks success in AA and his defense at 3B | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5h
2019 Mets first round draft pick Brett Baty spoke to the media at Mets prospect camp to talk about his Double A experience in Binghamton, splitting time at t...
Among 48 hitters who had a min. 300 PAs end in 2-strikes in 2001, Bret Boone posted the 8th-highest 2-strike OPS (.717). Todd Helton led with an .896 OPS.2 strike?? #yearbook @mariners https://t.co/Ntd9QBJgKrBlogger / Podcaster
🎥 Stellar Mets prospect Brett Baty speaks at Spring TrainingBlogger / Podcaster
You know what was fun? Breaking in as a new beat writer (‘97 Mets) and having Bruce on the coaching staff.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Padres, #BlueJays, #Mets, #MNTwins, #Brewers, #WhiteSox, #STLCards, #Rays, #Reds, #Nationals, Tom Brady, the Zutons, and many other topics were discussed during today's MLBTR live chat. The transcript: https://t.co/ltfNjYu5m5Blogger / Podcaster
My goodness what a hook.Let’s watch prime Dwight Gooden freeze Pete Rose with a curveball. Grab some pine, Hit King. https://t.co/jJ2xTw3pDZTV / Radio Personality
RT @ragazzoreport: Industry source l spoke with sees Kris Bryant or Michael Conforto as the 2 most realistic bat options for the Mets since both are solid defenders and neither tied to QO. Door isn't shut yet on KB or Conforto https://t.co/PhloY3aPFvBeat Writer / Columnist
