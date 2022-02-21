New York Mets

How Eric Chavez can improve the Mets' offense in 2022 | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 25m

On SportsNite, Michelle Margaux and John Harper determine what Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez can do differently to have success with the offense and where signing Aaron Judge long-term falls in the Yankees priority list after the lockout ends.

Brett Baty on track to be Mets’ third baseman of the future

by: Mike Puma New York Post 34m

When spring training begins next year, a key question could be whether Brett Baty is ready to become the Mets’ starting third baseman. 

Brett Baty on Spring Training | 02/21/2022 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

Brett Baty recaps his strong 2021 performance and discusses how he is expanding his defensive versatility in Spring Training

Mets have talented pair of young third basemen in Brett Baty and Mark Vientos  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 6h

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brett Baty may well be the Mets’ third baseman of the future, but he has competition — including, for part of last year, on his own team. In Baty and Mark Vientos, the Mets have

NY Mets best trade with the Cincinnati Reds

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 6h

We all know what the worst trade the New York Mets have ever made with the Cincinnati Reds. It occurred in 1977 when Tom Seaver was sent packing. The two clubs

Photos from Port St. Lucie: Mets Prospects Start Their Spring

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 7h

Over the last couple days, Mets prospects have made their way to Port St. Lucie for spring training. (The MLB players--and some 40-man guys like Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos--aren't allowed jus

Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer on growing to like the outfield, goals for this year | Mets News Conference

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

New York Mets prospect Jaylen Palmer discusses playing for his hometown team and what he plans to improve on this season.

MLB Lockout at a Crossroad

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 7h

Hear Mike Silva react to the Matt Harvey scandal and give the latest on the MLB Lockout. Will baseball start on time? Tune in and find out.

