MLB, players union meet for 5 hours, but little progress is made | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 46m
JUPITER, Fla. — MLB and the Players Association made little to no progress on the issues key to ending the sport’s lockout Monday, the first day of the hunkering-down phase of the labor negotiations,
Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler on his journey from Canada, idolizing Max Scherzer
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 17m
The Mets selected Calvin Ziegler in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft in 2021. It was the culmination of a journey that began in Heidelberg, Ontario, a small Ca...
MLB, MLBPA Meet For a While, Don’t Make Much Progress
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 31m
We're officially in the full-court press portion of the lockout, folks. MLB recently made a February 28th deadline to reach a deal so the regular season can start as scheduled. So, Monday began th
Francisco Alvarez ‘ahead of schedule’ with defensive ability
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
Francisco Alvarez’s bat will ultimately be the biggest factor in his rise through the Mets’ farm system, but the organization would also like to see strides from the 20-year-old catcher behind...
MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 42m
Major League Baseball negotiations resumed at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida with renewed intensity in an effort to salvage opening day.
Mets Remain Linked To 2 Intriguing Players
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 1h
The New York Mets may not be done spending, and while their biggest need is pitching at this point, don't rule out these two power bats.
Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler chronicles his journey from Canada to the Mets | Mets Prospect Camp
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
The Mets selected Calvin Ziegler in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft in 2021. It was the culmination of a journey that began in Heidelberg, Ontario, a small Canadian town with a a population of less than 500 people. Ziegler talks about trying to navigate the pandemic and be seen by scouts as he...
Hey, it's a start, but still a long way to go before MLB, Players Association reach agreement | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 17m
Despite being repeatedly told not to draw any conclusions from the length of baseball’s labor meetings, we’ll choose to consider what transpired Monday in Jupiter, Fla., as incremental progress. Becau
Mets Players Leading The Charge At Lockout Meetings
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 3h
Three members of the New York Mets are at Monday's meeting between MLB and the Players Association about a new CBA deal.
