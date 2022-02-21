- IN
M.L.B.’s Negotiations Hit the Road as Lockout Continues
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Players gathered in a parking lot and meetings with the league were held at an empty stadium, offering new settings as both sides hammered away at familiar issues.
Oliver Perez Announces Plans To Retire After Playing 2022 Season In Mexican League
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 5m
Longtime major league pitcher Oliver Pérez will retire after playing out the 2022 season with the Toros de Tijuana of the …
George Altman's remarkable globe-spanning career
by: Anthony Castrovince / MLB.com — MLB: Mets 2h
George Altman hasn’t quite seen it all. But he’s probably come closer than anybody in baseball history to seeing it all. Altman played in the Negro Leagues. He played in the Major Leagues. He played in the Japanese Pacific League. Heck, in his later years, he even played in a
Trio of prospect arms gives Mets hope for replenishing rotation
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Starting rotation help likely isn’t near for the Mets from the prospect ranks, but team officials can dream.
Mets pitching prospect Calvin Ziegler on his journey from Canada, idolizing Max Scherzer
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
The Mets selected Calvin Ziegler in the 2nd round of the MLB Draft in 2021. It was the culmination of a journey that began in Heidelberg, Ontario, a small Ca...
MLB, MLBPA Meet For a While, Don’t Make Much Progress
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 3h
We're officially in the full-court press portion of the lockout, folks. MLB recently made a February 28th deadline to reach a deal so the regular season can start as scheduled. So, Monday began th
MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
Major League Baseball negotiations resumed at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida with renewed intensity in an effort to salvage opening day.
Mets Remain Linked To 2 Intriguing Players
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 4h
The New York Mets may not be done spending, and while their biggest need is pitching at this point, don't rule out these two power bats.
MLB, MLBPA have “wide-ranging” talks; set to meet again Tuesday https://t.co/oYAHaVIYWSBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: Hey, it's a start, but there's still a long way to go before MLB and the Players Association reach an agreement on a new CBA, @DPLennon writes https://t.co/rFyoimaJPABeat Writer / Columnist
The closest I've ever come to Randy Johnson.this is the nastiest pitch we've seen yet. https://t.co/aQqP3SNdFxTV / Radio Personality
Today from Mets minor league camp: https://t.co/KVY2cainDS via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
How to trigger entire MLB team fan bases on Twitter in one phrase (a thread) NL WEST • DODGERS: *2020 World Series • GIANTS: “Posey is not a first ballot HOF” • PADRES: anything positive about Eric Hosmer • D-BACKS: “Max Scherzer trade” • ROCKIES: “Coors Effect”Beat Writer / Columnist
